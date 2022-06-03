Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.750-1.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $12.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.58. 4,259,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $441.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

