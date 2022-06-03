Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $12.62 on Thursday, reaching $302.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.93 and a 200 day moving average of $352.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.50.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $17,727,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 676.0% during the first quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 24,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

