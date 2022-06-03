Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. Analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

