Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE MCN opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

