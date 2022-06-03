Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE MAIN opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

