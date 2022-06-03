Major Drilling Group International (MDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$138.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.80 million.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Shares of TSE MDI traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.59. 5,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,337. The firm has a market cap of C$872.62 million and a P/E ratio of 26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$7.19 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Landry sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,968. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total transaction of C$241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$193,440. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,469.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

About Major Drilling Group International (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.