Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Mannatech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

MTEX stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mannatech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

