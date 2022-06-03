Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

