Mark Tkach Purchases 30,000 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Tkach bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $477,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700,555.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RMBL stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 192,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,966. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $280.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

