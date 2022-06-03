Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.40.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $347.33 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $316.73 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.31 and a 200-day moving average of $385.80.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

