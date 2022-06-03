Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Downgraded by CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

MRE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Martinrea International stock traded down C$0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 254,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.72.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$990.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5299999 EPS for the current year.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,170 shares of company stock worth $201,252.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

