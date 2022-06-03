Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Get Matson alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.44. Matson has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,526 shares of company stock worth $1,117,335 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Matson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after buying an additional 75,531 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matson (MATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.