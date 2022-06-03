Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.05. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.15). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

