Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

