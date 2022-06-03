McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for McKesson in a report released on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.61 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

MCK opened at $318.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 157.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $1,501,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

