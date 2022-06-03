Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after buying an additional 409,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

