Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medifast in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2022 earnings at $16.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.56 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $189.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.31. Medifast has a twelve month low of $154.67 and a twelve month high of $321.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.95.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

