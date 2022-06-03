Melanie M. Kennedy Sells 693 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Water Works stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.06. The company had a trading volume of 812,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,312. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

