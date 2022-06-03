MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.67.

Several brokerages have commented on MKKGY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($223.66) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($236.56) to €225.00 ($241.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MKKGY stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.