Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Purchases $264,889.52 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 80,759 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $264,889.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,648,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,434.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 726,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $312.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.38. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 112,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 568,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

