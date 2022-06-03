Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MESO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of MESO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

