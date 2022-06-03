MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

MCR opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,692,000 after buying an additional 184,208 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,024,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,765,000 after buying an additional 39,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

