MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
MCR opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.87.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
