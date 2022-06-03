MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.59. 264,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,486. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.