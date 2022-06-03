MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

