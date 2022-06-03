MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 82,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,810. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMU. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

