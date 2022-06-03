MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CIF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 71,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,202. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

