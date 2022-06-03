MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,202. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.