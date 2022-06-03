MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0156 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,202. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
