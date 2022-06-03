MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:MIN opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.74.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
