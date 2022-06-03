MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.