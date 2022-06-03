MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

