MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.65.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.