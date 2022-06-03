MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MFM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. 95,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,276. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,333,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $712,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

