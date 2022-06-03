MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFS Special Value Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.