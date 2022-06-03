MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

