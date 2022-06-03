M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 236.71 ($2.99).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.00) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.91) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 217 ($2.75) to GBX 226 ($2.86) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 230 ($2.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get M&G alerts:

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.72), for a total value of £51,213 ($64,793.78).

MNG opened at GBX 216.40 ($2.74) on Friday. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 251.20 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The company has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

About M&G (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.