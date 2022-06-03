M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPUF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC raised M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. AlphaValue raised M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.86) price objective (up from GBX 217 ($2.75)) on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

