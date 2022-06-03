MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGE Energy by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MGE Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in MGE Energy by 145.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $386,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

