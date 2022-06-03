Michael Wann Sells 83,509 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) insider Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $101,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Wann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michael Wann sold 42,836 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $48,404.68.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 101,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

