Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $363.00 Price Target at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) received a $363.00 target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $274.58 on Friday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.