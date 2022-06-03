Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) received a $400.00 target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,673,264. Microsoft has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.