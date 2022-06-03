Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Director Sells $944,655.54 in Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yanzhuan Zheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of Microvast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00.

Microvast stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,341. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microvast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

