Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $43,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,003.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 779,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,111. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PLAB. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
About Photronics (Get Rating)
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
