MKM Partners Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $40.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by MKM Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

Shares of EAT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 2,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,953. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Brinker International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 794,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

