MKM Partners Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.80. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

