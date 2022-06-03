MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will post $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.38. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $186.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.