Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

