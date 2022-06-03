monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average of $200.50.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in monday.com by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

