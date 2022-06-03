MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) vs. NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Head to Head Contrast

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MongoDB and NCC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 1 14 0 2.93 NCC Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

MongoDB currently has a consensus price target of $424.07, suggesting a potential upside of 58.46%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than NCC Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and NCC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $873.78 million 20.70 -$306.87 million ($4.84) -55.29 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NCC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -32.75% -45.65% -12.91% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MongoDB beats NCC Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NCC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions. It also provides detection and response services, including managed detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence; compliance services, such as data privacy, government security, and payments; and remediation and big bounty services. In addition, the company offers training services for end-users, administrators, tech specialists, and managers. Further, it provides software resilience services, such as cloud software escrow solutions, on-premises software escrow agreements, on-premises software escrow verification, virtual and physical escrow vaults, software security testing, and software risk assessment tools. The company serves customers in various industries that include finance and professional, transport and manufacturing, public, retail, and energy and utilities, as well as technology, media, telecommunications sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.