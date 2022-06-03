Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $551.33.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $456.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $333.44 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.5% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

