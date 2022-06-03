Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $222.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.22. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

