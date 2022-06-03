Morgan Stanley Lowers Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to Underweight

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $160.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $183.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

